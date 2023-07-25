Racine water park extends hours amid hotter temps

RACINE, Wis. — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center in Racine has extended its hours amid rising temperatures in Southeast Wisconsin.

On Tuesday and Thursday, the Center is open until 8 p.m. It normally closes at 6 p.m.

"They're pretty excited to be out and enjoying it. The water temps great. It's helping them cool down," said Lyn Boehm, recreation program manager for Racine County.

Temperatures were in the high 80s on Tuesday and are expected to climb into the 90s, both inland and near the lake on Thursday.

"I love seeing the families enjoying the water. You can't have enough exposure to the water and give them water safety on top of it," said Boehm.

Other spots have been considering the heat too. In Wauwatosa, the TOSA Pool at Hoyt Park is expecting higher attendance, so they pulled lap lanes during open swim for more space.

Boehm, with Racine County, said the Aquatic Center may hit record attendance for a single day of around 1,000 people. On Tuesday, by 2 p.m., they already had more than 600 visitors, she said.

Guests said they enjoyed the flexibility to get into the water.

"My son is water crazy, first off. It's hot. So just come out here to enjoy the weather," said Lamesha Cobbler, who brought her kids to the Center.

You can check out what Milwaukee County pools are open by following THIS LINK.

