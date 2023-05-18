Milwaukee County announces list of pools to reopen in 2023

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks has released the list of aquatic facilities it will be opening beginning at the end of May.

As the county brings back more lifeguards following the pandemic, it's offering more locations (full list below with dates) compared to 2022, including an additional water park, three splash pads, seven wading pools, and another county beach.

The county, however, will be down one deep well outdoor pool compared to 2022.

"It's gonna be nice. It's gonna be pretty nice. I feel like everybody gonna be out here chillin', vibin'," said Elijah Lampkin, who lives near Harriet Tubman Park. The county is bringing back the wading pool at Tubman Park.

South of Tubman Park, the Carver Park splash pad will be returning as well.

"It's already popular, but it'll [splash pad] put it [Carver Park] back on the map for a lot of kids to come from different parts of the neighborhood that's in the vicinity to participate and enjoy the water at Carver," said Austin.

2023 Milwaukee County Aquatic Facilities:

Water Parks (2 Sites)

Cool Waters Aquatic Center at Greenfield Park, West Allis, May 27-TBA

Schulz Aquatic at Lincoln Park, Milwaukee June 10-TBA

Deep Well Outdoor Pools (2 Sites)

Sheridan Park, Cudahy. June 17-TBA

Wilson Park, Milwaukee. June 17-TBA

Splash Pads (8 sites)

Lucille Berrien Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Caver Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Clarke Square Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Madison Park, Wauwatosa. June 17- August 13

Moody Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Gordon Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Carver Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Dineen Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Wading Pools (16 sites)

Algonquin Park, Brown Deer. June 17-August 13

Cooper Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Hales Corners Park, Hales Corners. June 17-August 13

Harriet Tubman Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Humboldt Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Jacobus Park, Wauwatosa. June 17-August 13

La Follette Park, West Allis. June 17-August 13

Lindsay Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Mitchell Park, Milwaukee. June 17 - August 13

Pulaski Cudahy, Cudahy. June 17-August 13

Rainbow Park, West Allis. June 17-August 13

Smith Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Tiefenthaler Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Tippecanoe Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Walker Square Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

Wedgewood Park, Milwaukee. June 17-August 13

For Wading Pools managed by the city of Milwaukee, visit this link.

County Beaches (no lifeguards)

Doctors Park, Fox Point

Bender Park Beach, Oak Creek

Bradford Beach, Milwaukee

Grant Park, South Milwaukee

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip