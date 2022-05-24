Racine police officer who shot and killed a 37-year-old man identified

RACINE, Wis. — The State Department of Justice (DOJ) released an update on its investigation into Friday's officer-involved shooting in Racine.

The DOJ identified the officer involved as Zachary Brenner. He has four years of law enforcement experience.

The state says Brenner shot and killed 37-year-old Da'Shontay King Sr. after a chase. They say he was seen with a handgun. A firearm was recovered.

Officer Brenner is on administrate leave, pending results of the investigation.

RELATED COVERAGE:



The incident began around 1 p.m. near 12th and Schiller on May 20.

Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said during a press conference that the officer attempted a traffic stop with a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm.

The chief said the man in the vehicle, armed with a firearm, got out of the vehicle and a foot pursuit began. The officer chased the suspect over a fence and a small hill, while the officer ordered the man to drop the weapon and comply with commands.

When the armed man refused, the Racine police officer opened fire, striking the suspect, the chief said. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect did not survive.

"The armed man refused all commands and took an action that resulted in the pursuing officer discharging his service weapon," according to RPD's statement.

The state Department of Justice said in a statement the man was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family of King were sad to hear about the news.

"He was a good father, cousin, uncle. He always had a smile," said his cousin, Dasani Marie.

Cousin's Dasani and Terriyah said the family has been through a lot.

In February, they said, King's cousin, Demond Hicks, was shot and killed, but not by police.

And in 2020, King lost his mother, Glenda King-Epps.

He grew up in Racine and leaves behind several young children.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip