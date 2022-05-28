Racine mayor calls for special Common Council meeting to discuss proposed safety referendum

RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced on Friday that he's proposing a new referendum for the August election which would address safety concerns in the city.

The proposed referendum would raise the levy by $2 million to fund additional positions at the Racine Police Department, as well as support violence prevention initiatives.

Mason made the proposal on the 27th, just days before the deadline of May 31. Now, Mason is calling for a special meeting of the Common Council to vote on whether or not to place the referendum on the August ballot.

The meeting has been called for Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

In a statement, Mason said he has heard from the community, who has been telling him they want more resources for law enforcement and crime prevention. He said this referendum will give voters the opportunity to allow Racine to make the community safer.

Mason said if the referendum is placed on the ballot and passes, it would fund an additional 11 police officers.

Read the full statement from Mason below.

“I am calling a special council meeting for 7 PM on Tuesday, May 31 to vote on a proposal to place a referendum on the August ballot to support public safety.



Recent events have underscored the need for resources to address the challenges posed by crime in our community. Ongoing restraints from state officials on local spending authority coupled with flat or declining state aid have required us to reduce spending across City government.



Our ability to spend beyond the limits imposed by the Legislature can only be overcome by going to referendum to exceed the spending limits.



Because the needs of law enforcement and crime prevention are so acute right now, I am proposing that we ask voters to allow the city to levy up to an additional $2 million a year to fund an additional 11 police officers and invest for the long term in crime prevention. This referendum would be placed on the ballot in the August election.



I have heard loud and clear from the community that they want more resources for law enforcement and crime prevention. This referendum will give the voters the opportunity to allow us to invest in making our community safer.”



