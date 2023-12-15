Racine County warns of rise in overdoses with number doubling from 2022 to 2023

RACINE COUNTY — A public health alert on Thursday shows a glimpse of the toll the opioid epidemic is taking on Racine County.

According to the Racine County Health Department, so far in 2023 there have been have been 171 suspected overdoses. That’s over two times the rate of this time last year.

Death by overdoses is a heartbreak that too many families across southeastern Wisconsin have had to experience particularly around the holidays.

Franklin mom, Kathy Galipo knows that pain first hand. She spoke to TMJ4 last monthabout the pain of losing two children to fentanyl overdoses.

Kathy's loss, a painful reminder that the tragedy extends across the state.

So far this year, there have been 443 overdoses in Milwaukee County.

It's prompted an increased effort for awareness and prevention. Both Racine and Milwaukee counties offer free Narcan nasal spray and fentanyl test strips at fire stations and city health departments.

Milwaukee County has even started rolling out harm reduction vending machines also stocked with free test strips, Narcan, and medication lock boxes.

The hope is that these tools coupled with knowledge will halt the rise we're seeing across the state and keep more families together.

