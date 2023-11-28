Local band lends its voice to a mother seeking justice in her son's fentanyl death

FRANKLIN - — In the span of three years, fentanyl overdose deaths in Wisconsin grew by 97%. That data, the most recent available, is a snapshot from 2019 to 2021 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Behind each death is a family — often left reeling. Now, a local band is lending its voice to a Franklin mother who lost her two sons, her only children, to fentanyl overdoses.

Donald Newman died in 2019 at the age of 24. His older brother Paul died the following year. He was 29. Their mother, Kathy Galipo, says the holiday season is always a difficult time of year.

"The time my oldest one passed, was three days after Christmas. And my youngest son's birthday is January 4th. So, December and January are pretty tough for me."

Something that has helped, Kathy says, is a recently released song titled "One More Day."

"We are just really big on just being supportive of any cause that we feel is appropriate and just," explained Michelle Jacobi, who signs in the band and plays keyboard.

Joe Banas who plays guitar in the band believes, as Kathy does, that reckless homicide charges should be filed in Donald's death. "No justice has been served for Donald's death, there's been no accountability."

But the police report states the person who provided a statement about what happened that night has credibility issues. Kathy has hired a private investigator and says she has evidence to present to the Walworth County district attorney.

Kathy had a initial meeting with the Walworth County DA, but adds that communication has now lapsed, saying, "The DA from Walworth County hasn't contacted us in a year now."

Sadly, Kathy's story of loss is a familiar one. "Dozens of parents come to the capitol to testify on fentanyl deaths," said State Rep. Chuck Wichgers.

Records from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show there were more than 1,400 deaths in the state related to opioids in 2021.

That's why Rep. Wichgers is drafting a bill that would add penalty enhancers to current law.

"When you're dealing drugs and fentanyl is involved and it causes a death — there's going to be a penalty. Even if you delivered the drug to your best friend."

Right now, the maximum punishment for causing a death by manufacturing, distributing, administering or delivering certain controlled substances is a fine of $100,000 and up to 40 years in prison.

"Those who willingly put fentanyl in the drugs or deliver fentanyl to the state of Wisconsin, need an immediate 'Class A' felony," continued Rep. Wichgers.

A 'Class A' felony is punishable by life in prison. Representative Wichers says he's been working with the Waukesha County district attorney's office to craft this legislation.

Meanwhile, Kathy continues to wait for closure. "If I could only have one more day — I'd take it."

