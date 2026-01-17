Dozens of federal agents in riot gear clashed with protesters Friday outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, marking another day of escalating tensions over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the area.

A TMJ4 crew at the scene witnessed the confrontations firsthand as protesters lined the sidewalk outside the federal building. When demonstrators crossed the street toward the building, it appeared to trigger federal agents to emerge. The agents, some carrying rubber bullet guns and others holding cans of chemical irritants, repeatedly asked protesters to return to the sidewalk and stay out of the street.

TMJ4

During the demonstrations, TMJ4 observed at least one arrest of a man who appeared to be simply dancing in a costume.

Watch: Protesters in Minneapolis express anger over ICE clashes: 'This is not what my family risked their lives for'

Protesters clash with federal agents

For protesters who remained on the sidewalk, like Nicole Davis, the confrontations have been particularly frustrating.

"Coming from a military family, it's very angry because this is not what my family risked their lives for," Davis said.

TMJ4

Davis has been protesting at the federal building for days, carrying her grandfather's military flag.

"My grandfather served as a lieutenant colonel in the US Army. He had dual citizenship, he came from an immigrant family, and he joined the army," Davis said.

Another protester, Robin, said she wants to see tensions cooled down altogether.

"I wanna stand up for my neighbors," Robin said.

"I've been seeing violence in our neighborhoods, I've seen it on video, I've seen it in person, and it's atrocious, so I'm here to speak up with the good folks of Minnesota to say ICE needs to leave," Robin said.

TMJ4

The Department of Homeland Security says they're continuing to arrest the "worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota neighborhoods, including perpetrators of fraud, thieves, and drug traffickers."

Thursday, ICE's Operation Metro Surge included the arrest of at least five people DHS says are illegally in the U.S. and convicted of crimes like larceny, prostitution, and drug trafficking.

Several protesters have been taken into custody at the federal building. TMJ4 has reached out to DHS for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

