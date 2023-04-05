Proposal would ban food trucks on stretch of Water Street in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A new proposal would ban food trucks on a stretch of Water Street in downtown Milwaukee.

The Common Council's Public Safety and Health Committee recommended the proposal last week. It will now go to the full Milwaukee Common Council for consideration. The next Common Council meeting is on April 18.

The ordinance would prohibit parking on the east and west sides of Water Street from Knapp to Pleasant, and prohibit "selling articles from parked vehicles on the same blocks."

Ald. Jonathan Brostoff wrote the proposal and represents District 3, including Water Street. He calls the proposal a "quick fix to a larger problem."

"This is an area that has some significant issues with severely, what I would term, bad actors in the food truck arena," Brostoff said during last week's committee meeting. "We want to be able to have a short-term solution, especially because the temperature is thawing. As it gets nicer out, it is likely that this pattern gonna repeat and it already is starting to a little bit.”

According to Brostoff, these issues include excessive littering, car windows and other property being smashed, an increase in grease on streets, sidewalks, and in sewers, and other illegal behaviors. Brostoff said the behavior is an issue for police in the area and puts a strain on the health department.

This wouldn't be the first time the city banned food trucks from certain stretches of streets. In 2019, the Milwaukee Common Council bannedfood trucks on a busy stretch of National Avenue, from 27th Street to the city limits at 39th Street. At that time, the area was represented by now Rep. Bob Donovan. Donovan introduced the measure due to complaints from businesses about a food truck parking in two-hour spots and remaining there all day.

The council previously voted to ban food trucks on other busy streets in Donovan's district, including Greenfield Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, and Mitchell Street.

In 2017, food trucks were also banned on Brady Street. TMJ4 News previously reported that restaurant owners along Brady believed it wasn't fair that food trucks parked in front of their businesses and competed for their customers.

Last summer, following three shootings that injured 17 people near Juneau and Water, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson made changes to food trucks.

"We will reconfigure the location of food trucks where folks have been congregating and participating in some of this poor activity," Mayor Johnson previously said.

Typically, there are at least three food trucks parked near the Knapp and Juneau intersections. However, during weekends and big events, more show up. The new proposal comes as the Bucks approach the NBA playoffs, which is anticipated to bring an influx of fans to downtown Milwaukee. The team's schedule will be announced next week.

You can read the Water Street food truck ban proposal below:

New food truck park to open this summer on Milwaukee's west side

Taylor Lumpkin | March 8, 2023

MILWAUKEE — It may not look like much now, but in just a couple of months, an old abandoned area near 38th and Vliet will turn into a food truck park that will become a hub for local entrepreneurs.

Mario Diaz says he was inspired to develop the food truck park, which will be called 'Minka', based on his journey of opening and owning his own restaurant Tricicilo Peru in Milwaukee.

"​I wanted to help different small businesses doing what I did," said Diaz.

After moving from Peru to Milwaukee six years ago, Diaz started making and selling Peruvian cuisine from his food truck for three years. That experience eventually led him to open his own business.

"​I learned about the business model, I know how hard it is," said Diaz. "Being a small business, we don't have a lot of resources to put our name out there."

Now six years later, he wants to help other food truck owners succeed. Located across from his restaurant, Minka will become a place where eight food truck owners will be able to sell their products to customers.

"When you're a food truck operator, you usually travel around the city, you need to pay extra fees to be part of events, so it makes it even harder," said Diaz. "I'm looking to have Mexican food, barbecue, hamburgers, vegan options."

With outdoor seating, bars, entertainment, and more, Diaz hopes this one-stop shop will be the perfect place to give food truck owners the experience they need to take their talents to the next level.

"Collaboration and bringing the community together is the goal of this project."

The food truck park is expected to open this summer in June.

