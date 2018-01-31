Proposal: Waive college tuition for foster kids in Wisconsin

Students can only receive tuition waivers for up to 12 semesters and until they turn 25. Love is 26, so this won't benefit her.
"Most of the things I advocate for I won't benefit from and I know that but that's perfectly fine with me,” she said.
But she says it's a good feeling helping future kids.
“My goal is so that those who unfortunately have to enter the foster care system after me and in the future that they don't have to deal with the same, struggles and barriers that I had to deal with," Love said.
The Assembly’s colleges committee is expected to vote on this Thursday. If approved, it will then move onto the full assembly for a vote.