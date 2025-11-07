MILWAUKEE — Progressive Insurance hosted its 13th Annual Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway this week, continuing its mission to help veterans regain reliable transportation and restore independence.

For Air Force veteran Lottie Marie McGill, the moment was emotional. As the cover was lifted from her newly awarded vehicle, she was visibly moved.

“It’s almost identical to the one I had!” she said with excitement.

McGill was nominated by a local veterans’ support group for her ongoing work within the veteran community. She has long been a dedicated advocate—helping others navigate VA benefits, healthcare access, and the complicated support systems many veterans rely upon.

But in recent months, McGill’s ability to continue that work was threatened. A car accident totaled her previous vehicle, leaving her without savings for a replacement. To continue traveling with her service dog and assisting veterans across the country, she depended on costly rentals and the help of friends.

Now, she says, that changes.

“This means everything,” McGill said. “I can get back on the road with my service dog and get back to helping other veterans across the nation.”

Progressive representatives say that’s exactly the purpose of Keys to Progress—to connect veterans with the resources they need to move forward.

Progressive’s Keys to Progress program helps Air Force veteran get back on the road

“Progressive knows how much it hurts when a person loses their vehicle,” said Adam Snyder, Claims Supervisor with Progressive. “So getting veterans a vehicle when they need it is crucial for moving forward in their life.”

The program is made possible through partnerships with national and local organizations, each contributing time, vehicles, maintenance services, and support. The initiative places focus not only on veterans, but also on their families and veteran-owned small businesses.

For McGill, receiving a dependable vehicle is more than transportation—it restores her mission.

With keys in hand and her service dog by her side, she’s preparing to return to the road—helping veterans access the resources they deserve and continuing her commitment to service long after her time in the Air Force.

