Private karaoke venue coming to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Private karaoke suites are coming to Milwaukee, doubling as a space for meetings and events.

Amped will be Wisconsin's first-ever private suite karaoke bar. It will open for pre-reserved groups on Dec. 1 and will be located at 910 W. Juneau Avenue.

According to a news release from Bars and Recreation, the new bar is 9,000 square feet and features eight private karaoke rooms. two premier suites, two meeting and event rooms, a full bar, and a catering kitchen.

The new facility will feature user-friendly technology, party lights, props, games, and playful elements.

“There is just nothing like singing, dancing and partying with friends in a private room. It’s the perfect blend of singing in your car on a road trip and an energetic dance club,” said Bars & Recreation president Marla Poytinger.

While the facility has its first reservations scheduled for Dec. 1, online reservations for Jan. 5 and beyond will open on Nov. 17.

