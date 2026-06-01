President Trump to visit Wisconsin Friday

President Donald Trump plans to visit Chippewa County Friday for his first trip back to Wisconsin since his appearance in Green Bay ahead of the 2024 election, Liz Huston, a regional spokesperson for the White House, told TMJ4.

According to Huston, Trump will highlight his Working Families Tax Cuts that his administration says delivered an average of $2,642 in savings to rural Wisconsinites.

He will also tout his "strong support for Wisconsin farmers," such as adding new trade markets, and his "farmer-friendly regulatory actions" that have removed red tape.

"Wisconsin families put their faith in President Trump in 2024, and he has spent every single day since taking office fighting and delivering for them," Huston said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error