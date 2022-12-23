Prepare to drive safely: Road salt isn't a fix all for snowy, icy conditions

The best treatment for fast roads after a snowstorm? Sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Unfortunately, southeast Wisconsin is experiencing a serious lack of both.

County crews — in partnership with the state — and local governments will do their best until then with various treatments, from plowing to salting, brining and using other chemicals that melt ice and snow. But not one is a true cure-all.

Salt, for one, has a lesser effect on ice and snow below 15 degrees °F, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). And when it's really cold, such as current temps below zero, the ice can refreeze.

At that point, county highway departments will usually move from straight salt to mixes with other chemicals, including calcium chloride or magnesium chloride to lower the freezing point even further.

The state also said wind must be considered — if snow is dry it will blow and stick to any chemical residue left on the roads, creating slick patches that may not have otherwise been there.

Salt, and chemical agents, also wear hard on cars. And abrasives, such as sand, have no ice melting property so use is limited, according to the state.

Many of us are familiar with these de-icing products because we've bought them to attack ice on our driveways and sidewalks. The same temperature rules of thumb apply, according to Mike Mucha, Ace Hardware on Lisbon's salt guy.

Mucha's advice, whether you're on foot or behind the wheel — take is slow.

“I was on the freeway this morning and there was black ice everywhere," said Mucha. "I was doing about 40 miles an hour on the freeway this morning. I was in no hurry.”

