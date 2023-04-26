Preliminary hearing delayed for man accused of hitting and killing a Vincent High School student

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 tried to talk to the man accused of killing a Vincent High School student with his vehicle. Shayqwen Thompson was in court this morning for a preliminary hearing. That hearing was delayed. Thompson appeared in court this morning, but his defense attorney asked for more time since she was newly appointed to the case.

Thompson is accused of hitting 15-year-old Donkeise Caldwell who was trying to cross the street at 91st and Good Hope Road. Caldwell’s friends say he was crossing the street to a Walgreens to buy a Gatorade for school.

Submitted Donkeise Caldwell

According to the criminal complaint, Thompson stayed on the scene and called emergency crews after hitting Caldwell. Thompson also admitted he was driving despite not having a valid license. He is charged with a felony, knowingly driving while revoked - causing death.

TMJ4 Shayqwen Thompson said he did not want to talk this morning.

TMJ4 News spoke to Thompson as he was leaving his hearing this morning.

“Do you have anything to say about the case or to Donkeise’ family?” asked TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“No, thank you,” said Thompson.

His lawyer also added that Thompson had no comment. Thompson is out on a $1,000 bail and is order not to drive. He is back in court May 9.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip