Family mourns Donkeise Caldwell, 15-year-old student hit and killed near Vincent High

MILWAUKEE — A community is mourning the death of 15-year-old Donkeise Caldwell. He died after he was hit by a car Friday morning near 91st and Good Hope Road.

Friends stopped by a growing memorial at the site where he was killed, which is near Vincent High School where Caldwell was a first-year student. Jakea Mayes was a classmate and friend.

“He was going to do what he had to do to get the basketball and the blue Gatorades,” she joked. “That’s what he was coming to Walgreens for. He was going to buy a Gatorade.”

Friends say Caldwell got off the bus Friday morning and stopped at Walgreens before school.

That’s when police say the teen was hit crossing the street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Caldwell’s mom, Marquisha Green, remembers the exact moment she received the call.

8:36 a.m.

“I was on my knees praying. I was distraught, in shock,” Green whispered.

“What would a mother be? I mean I carried him.”

Caldwell played on the Vincent High School basketball team. Friends and family say he loved basketball. There was even a basketball and basketball balloons at his memorial.

“He wanted to go to the NBA, he wanted to be a commentator, he wanted to actually buy the Bucks,” Green laughed.

Green also shared that, beyond basketball, he had a love for life.

“Yes, he loved basketball, but he had a true heart of gold and compassion,” Green said. “When he walked in a room, he was full of light. He had a divine impact.”

Mayes also added that her friend was a light when she saw him at school.

“Every day he would come with a smile, no matter what was going on. He could be mad, but he’d still be smiling,” Mayes said.

Green is a woman of faith. She said knowing that Caldwell is with God brings her peace.

“I’m blessed to remember all the good memories of me giving birth to him, going to the Dells, going to Texas. There are a lot of good memories flooding back in my mind,” Green remembered.

The driver of the vehicle is a 25-year-old man. He was arrested for operating while revoked causing death.

As Caldwell’s mom reflected on the death of her son, she called out people living in the community to drive safer.

“When we drive, we should be more patient, courteous, and be more cautious of people in crosswalks,” Green said.

MPD said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

