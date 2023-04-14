15-year-old pedestrian killed in crash, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car near 91st and Good Hope Road around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the teen was crossing the street midblock when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle is a 25-year-old man. He was arrested for operating while revoked causing death.

MPD said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip