Pre-trial hearing for Michael Mattioli postponed due to medical examiner's retirement

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee police officer charged with first-degree reckless homicide returned to court on Monday.

Michael Mattioli is charged in the 2020 death of 25-year-old Joel Acevedo. It happened at a party at Mattioli's home when he was off duty. Prosecutors say Mattioli put Acevedo in a chokehold after an argument. Mattioli, who has pleaded not guilty, has since resigned from the police department after serving as an officer since 2009.

According to online court records, Mattioli's final pre-trial has to be rescheduled due to the recent and sudden retirement of the chief of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The state needs to find out Dr. Brian Peterson's status and availability for the trial. Peterson's retirement was announced on Sept. 19.

Mattioli's final pre-trial is now scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. The jury trial will begin on Monday, Nov. 14.

