Milwaukee County's chief medical examiner submits retirement, 'effective immediately'

MILWAUKEE — The chief of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) suddenly submitted his retirement, "effective immediately."

Milwaukee County David Crowley announced Brian Peterson's retirement on Monday.

“Today, Brian Peterson shared his intention to retire from his role as Milwaukee County Examiner. His retirement is effective immediately," Crowley said in a statement. "On behalf of Milwaukee County, I offer my deepest gratitude to Dr. Peterson for his many years of work and service. I wish him and his family a healthy and fulfilling retirement."

Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Wieslawa Tlomak will serve as interim Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

Peterson has worked for MCMEO since 2008.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip