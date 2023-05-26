Powerful blast launches car 100 feet onto second-story Milwaukee roof, search warrants say

MILWAUKEE — Search warrants obtained by TMJ4 News reveal a car explosion outside a Milwaukee warehouse was so powerful it launched the vehicle 100 feet away onto the second-story roof of a building.

Neighbors near 30th and Townsend said they heard a loud boom and felt their homes shake shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, May 22. Police say someone intentionally blew up a car in an industrial area not far from the homes that felt the impact.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI investigation underway after intentional car explosion in Milwaukee

The FBI, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee Fire Department are helping with the investigation.

The vehicle was parked behind a large warehouse building. Not long before the explosion, a surveillance camera captured a pickup truck driving toward the back of the building, followed by a tow truck. The tow truck was towing a Volkswagen.

According to the search warrant filed this week, "An unknown type of explosion was placed on the driver's seat of the Volkswagen. The blast pressure from the explosion tore the roof off the auto and launched it onto the second-story roof of a building approximately 100 feet away."

According to the warrants, police have been searching several properties in the county for items including materials to make improvised explosive devices.

TMJ4 News is not naming the man police believe is responsible for the explosion as he has not been criminally charged.

