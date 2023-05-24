FBI investigation underway after intentional car explosion in Milwaukee scrapyard

MILWAUKEE — It was just before 10 p.m. Monday night when neighbors near 30th and Townsend said they heard a loud boom and felt their homes shake. Police say that was a result of someone intentionally exploding a car in a scrapyard just a few feet away from the homes that felt the impact.

“We were just talking in our bedroom upstairs and looking out the window and that’s when we just heard a loud boom,” said Cameron Jones.

He and his siblings were a few of the neighbors who heard and felt that powerful blast outside their home.

“All our neighbors came out talking about it,” said Jones. “One of our brothers thought that it was a firework but me and my oldest brother knew that it had to be something else.”

Milwaukee police and fire were called to the scene just a street away from the Jones family's home.

Police say someone entered the parking lot at United Milwaukee Scrap and “damaged a vehicle using explosive material." The FBI is now helping with the investigation. Workers at the scrap yard on Tuesday said the FBI was on the scene all morning trying to piece together what happened.

The fire department also confirmed to TMJ4 that they were called to the scene of an exploded then extinguished car.

Neighbors, like Jones and his siblings, are still shocked by what they heard.

“It was kind of like surprising and had us like confused.”

Meanwhile, officials are still searching for unknown suspects.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip