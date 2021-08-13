Power to be restored for at least 98% We Energies customers Friday

MILWAUKEE — We Energies said Friday that they expect to restore power to at least 98% of customers by midnight Friday.

Severe storms Tuesday left many in the dark for days after power lines and trees were downed by strong winds and heavy rains.

President of We Energies, Tom Metcalfe, said at least 223,000 customers lost power as a result of the storm.

Close to 1,000 crew members have been working tirelessly through extreme heat to restore power to customers across the area, some working for 16 hours at a time. They've restored power for over 214,000 customers so far.

Around 18,000 customers were still without power around 9 a.m.

The company says by noon Saturday, they will have restored, or crews will be working on, all customers capable of receiving service impacted by Tuesday’s storms.

Our tireless crews have restored power to more than 214K customers. We expect to restore 98% of all customers by the end of the day today, and by noon tomorrow, we will have restored, or crews will be working on, all remaining customers without service. https://t.co/8QM1mm2UHi pic.twitter.com/KySyy3URMR — We Energies (@we_energies) August 13, 2021

You can view the most recent outages here.

