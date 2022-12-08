Portable toilets placed at MacArthur Square amid rise in homeless population

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Portable toilets have been placed in Milwaukee's MacArthur Square following approval from the city.

Sherrie Tussler with the task force spoke with the city and filed a permit for the portable toilets' placement.

The city held a meeting last week, approving a plan to place two toilets in MacArthur Square. The toilets are meant for the people living in tents in that area, a population that has been growing recently.

Tussler said the number of tents has grown to about 40.

The portable toilets will stay in the area for 30 days, to start. The Hunger Task Force will wait and see what happens after that, and continue accordingly.

