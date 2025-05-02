Port Washington volunteers send fire truck and gear to help Kentucky fire departments after floods

PORT WASHINGTON — When a group of Port Washington volunteers learned of floods that damaged Kentucky communities and their fire departments, they sprang into action. The fire departments needed gear and new trucks. That's exactly what those volunteers got them.

"Not everything was lost, but a fair share of it, where every firefighter does not have the equipment that they need to do what they gotta do," JJ Winnemuller said.

When Winnemuller and Frank heard about the damage to fire departments in Eastern Kentucky, specifically near the Town of Hazard, they knew they needed to help. If something like that happened to their communities, they'd want the same help.

James Groh Lesli Frank (left) and JJ Winnemuller (right) stand next to the fire truck they are donating to a Kentucky fire department.

"So why not, why wouldn’t you if you can?" Lesli Frank said.

They were able to gather dozens of jackets, helmets, and other medical supply bags from local departments. The fire truck was co-owned by the towns of Cedar Grove and Holland. It was for sale for about $35,000. Winneumuller put in a bid for about $6,000 and told them his mission. When the towns heard how the truck was going to be used, they gave it to Winnemuller and Frank for free.

The fire truck was built in 1994. The two municipalities got a newer truck, so this was just sitting in storage, waiting for someone to purchase it.

"As of right now, there are a couple of (Eastern Kentucky fire departments) that don’t have anything, so they rely on other departments to pick up the slack, which causes more travel time," Winnemuller said.

This type of volunteer work isn't entirely new to these two. For the past few months, they’ve been buying, fixing, and donating campers to people who have lost their homes due to national disasters in Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina. They’ve donated 44 and have two on the way to Iowa.

Winnemuller and Frank never anticipated making this such a big part of their lives. They had jobs and families which took up much of their time and attention. But once they heard about the need, they knew they had to step into action. The community rallied behind them, donating time, money, skills, and supplies.

As their efforts grew, the two decided to make their mission a bit more formal by starting the non-profit Helping Hands Disaster Relief. Winnemuller and Frank want the victims of these natural disasters to know that they aren't forgotten or overlooked.

"Just know that they’re not alone and people care," Frank said.

Even if those people are complete strangers hundreds of miles away.

To really let the people of Hazard, Kentucky, feel the love, Winnemuller and Frank invited the Port Washington area community to sign the truck and leave nice messages like 'Good luck, Stay safe' and 'We wish you all the best'. I also left a message on the truck that said 'From Wisconsin with love'.

Winnemuller will drive the fire truck down this weekend to the Little Creek Fire Department, and it will be put to use immediately.

