Port Washington residents look for answers from Vantage, Oracle and OpenAI on massive data center project

About 150 people attended an open community conversation in Port Washington Thursday night — the first time they have heard directly from Oracle and OpenAI publicly about the project alongside development partner Vantage.

Residents came with questions hoping for answers. Their concerns ranged from environmental impact and energy costs to employment opportunities.

Dennis Ansay, a Port Washington neighbor who attended the event, said he tends to be on the pro side but came looking for a fuller picture.

Port Washington resident look for answers from Oracle and OpenAI on massive data center project

"We've heard pros and cons," Ansay said. "It's just, listen to the rest of the story."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Dennis Ansay

Beatrice Fullan, Oracle's vice president of community relations, said the forum was designed to give residents a direct line to the project's developers.

"Absolutely it's important that residents have an opportunity to raise their concerns, get more information. We take their questions seriously and we want to be part of that discussion."

TMJ4 asked Fullan whether the event was a genuine opportunity for residents to voice deep concerns — including fears about artificial intelligence.

"I can understand that perspective change and unknown for humans is challenging for all of us in terms of AI and what that brings to society there's so much opportunity whether that's accelerating cancer research or finding new ways to grow food as part of agriculture studies."

Among the promises made to the community: 1,000 jobs inside the facility after it opens in 2028, with local Port Washington residents identified as a priority for those opportunities.

Fullan said local hiring is central to the project's community commitment.

"Local Port Washington residents are very much a priority in terms of job opportunities."

The pushback on data centers has been a growing issue in Wisconsin, with concerns about unprecedented growth and uncertain changes to communities.

Geri Zehren says she came to Thursday night's event to ask about backup diesel power generators planned for the site.

"I know some of the town people who are closer to [the construction site] didn't come because they didn't think they would get any answers," Zehren said. "I'm concerned like everybody else. Why are we building these data centers? Why are we building so many?"

Vantage said the conversation does not end with Thursday's forum. Construction on the data center is ongoing, with approximately 15% to 20% of the project now complete.

This story was reported on-air by TMJ4 journalists and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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