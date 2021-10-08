PolitiFact Wisconsin: Did President Biden create more jobs in first 7 months than any other in history?

Millions of jobs have been added to the U.S. economy as more and more businesses find a way to push forward during the ongoing pandemic.

PolitiFact Wisconsin takes a look at what's behind the jobs numbers and who deserves the credit.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore is trying to give President Biden credit for the sharp increase in job creation since talking office in January.

"Is Congresswoman Gwen Moore correct that President Joe Biden, in the first seven months in office, created more jobs than any president in history, yes or no," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

There's really two claims here. Let's look at the first one.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says the U.S. economy netted 4.5 million new jobs since Biden moved into the White House. That's higher than the previous top three job numbers under presidents Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton during their first years in office.

"That's the yes part of the claim," said Borowski. "But Moore credits Biden entirely for all of the growth, and that's way off."

A couple of caveats on that second point. Vaccinations played a key role in getting people back to work.

PolitiFact Wisconsin also points out that President Biden inherited an economy that was beginning to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden did sign the American Rescue Act, a massive stimulus package in March, but that money is still being distributed.

"What's more, in this case, many of Joe Biden's proposals and initiatives have not yet become law, or really fully taken effect," said Borowski. "And the comeback in jobs started before he took office under former President Donald Trump."

For that reason PolitiFact Wisconsin rated Moore's claim Half True, meaning her statement is partially accurate but leaves out details or takes things out of context.

