PolitiFact Wisconsin: Mandela Barnes doesn't support 'stripping health care away from millions'

Democrat Mandela Barnes is facing a number of attack ads since winning the Democratic nomination in August, including a claim by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC.)

"It claimed that Democrat Mandela Barnes supports stripping health care away from millions of Americans," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says the NRSC's claim is based on Barnes' support for various Medicare for All proposals. Senator Bernie Sanders, a former presidential candidate, and Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin favor such plans.

What is Medicare for All? It's a proposed program administered by the federal government to provide health care for everyone.

"Now, clearly, those proposals would dramatically shake up the health care system. They would allow everyone to be covered by a Medicare-style system, everyone," said Borowski. "So, it's baffling to think that this would amount to stripping health care for millions."

The NRSC says the plans would mean millions fewer are covered by private insurance, but PolitiFact Wisconsin says that's not what they said in the claim.

Currently, many people get their healthcare coverage from an employer-provided plan through private insurers.

"The bottom line, Barnes has expressed support for Medicare for All. That doesn't amount to stripping healthcare for millions," said Borowski.

PolitiFact rated the NRSC's claim as false.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip