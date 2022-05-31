Police to increase security at all Fond du Lac schools Wednesday after Snapchat threat

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Police will increase security at all Fond du Lac School District schools on Wednesday following a social media threat that has since been found "unsubstantiated."

Classes were canceled at Fond du Lac High School on Tuesday as the Fond du Lac Police Department investigated a Snapchat school shooting threat. Classes will resume Wednesday.

According to Fond du Lac police, a student who attends Fond du Lac High School received a threat on Snapchat, stating “Apperantly [sic] there are threats of an 11th and 12th grader having a gun on [sic] fondy just didn’t do anything with it so pretty much the school might get shot up tomorrow. So if you, Guys have a choice to not go then don’t.”

Fond du Lac police said on Tuesday that the threat is "unsubstantiated" and there is no evidence of danger.

Police traced the post back to three Fond du Lac High School students who were identified and interviewed. A male subject was also attributed to making the comment, police say.

Investigators learned that on Thursday, May 26, a student alleged she heard a male subject say he had a gun while walking through a hallway. She told investigators she did not see any weapon or heard any specific threats to harm anyone, police say. The student also did not report the comment to staff or law enforcement. Police learned about this on Monday around 3:30 p.m. as the comment was shared through social media platforms.

The Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac School District issued a joint statement Tuesday, saying in part:

"The safety of students and staff is a top priority for all of our schools FDLPD continues to work closely with the Fond du Lac School District to ensure student safety and will provide an increased presence around all Fond du Lac schools as students return back to the Fond du Lac High School on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The FDLPD encourages students and families to immediately report any suspicious activity or a potential act of violence rather than spreading the information to others."



