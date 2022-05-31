Fond du Lac police investigating Snapchat school shooting threat

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a Snapchat school shooting threat on Monday.

According to Fond du Lac police, a student who attends Fond du Lac High School received a threat on Snapchat, stating “Apperantly [sic] there are threats of an 11th and 12th grader having a gun on [sic] fondy just didn’t do anything with it so pretty much the school might get shot up tomorrow. So if you, Guys have a choice to not go then don’t.”

Police say the incident remains under investigation. The police department is working with the Fond du Lac School District superintendent.

Police say they will provide an update Monday evening as more is learned.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact School Resource Officer Matthew Chevremont at (920) 970-7951, email mchevremont@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740, callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

