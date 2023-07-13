Police say victim's 'strength' to speak out broke abuse case against former bus driver

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha Police say it took the "strength" of a victim speaking out after years of abuse to break their case against a local school bus driver.

"Based on the threats from the defendant, everything she was going through, at 13 years [old] of course, that's really going to affect you mentally," said Waukesha Police Lt. Scott Christensen. "She was afraid."

The defendant, 54-year-old Michael Meyer of Waukesha, faces several felony counts, including sexual assault against a child.

Waukesha Police Department Michael Meyer

According to the criminal complaint, the abuse began in 2020 and continued until this year.

Michael Meyer was the girl's school bus driver, and the two got along so well that her parents asked Meyer to be her respite caregiver, according to the complaint.

The complaint said the victim, now 16, has autism. A respite caregiver is someone who helps families take a break now and then while caring for youth and adults with disabilities.



According to investigators, Meyer would take the girl to school, spend time with her and his own family, and spend time alone, including staying in hotels. Her parents, according to investigators, first went to police in 2021 with concerns about text messages and behavior.

"Back in 2021 when the parents called with those concerns, that the victim wasn't acting right, obviously we acted on it," said Lt. Christensen. "There was even a search warrant that was authorized for the defendant's place of residence at the time. It didn't add up. Some stuff was there, not everything we needed."

Police got their break, he said, when the victim finally spoke out against Meyer this June.

"The first reaction, reading this [complaint] and investigation, as a whole, is the strength of the victim to finally be able to have the courage to come forward after two years of the continued heinous assaults, abuse, threats, and mental manipulations she's suffered," said Lt. Christensen.

The school bus company where Meyer worked, First Student, responded to TMJ4 News with this statement:

"At First Student, we take our responsibility to provide a safe environment on our school buses very seriously. The reported interactions the driver had with the student were unacceptable, and First Student does not tolerate this sort of behavior. We have terminated the driver. Given this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further."

Meyer is now being held on $1 million bail. But the case, Christensen said, remains open.

"Based on the time frame that these incidents occurred, it's possible there could be other victims involved," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case, the defendant, or anything that may be related to call their nonemergency line: 1-262-524-3831.

The Respite Care Association of Wisconsin told TMJ4 News for families who need a hand, they can reference their website.

There, you can find information about how to run background checks, set up interviews, and ask the right questions when considering a caregiver.

________

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip