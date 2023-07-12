Former Waukesha bus driver accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting child with disabilities

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A former Waukesha bus driver is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child with cognitive disabilities between May 2020 and May 2023.

Michael Meyer, 54, was charged on Wednesday with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child, one count of child enticement, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - filming.

According to a criminal complaint, a father reported to Waukesha police in August 2021 that he saw concerning and sexual text messages between his daughter and her respite caregiver, identified as Meyer. His daughter is now 16 and has been diagnosed with Autism.

Meyer allegedly texted the girl multiple times to delete the inappropriate messages because her dad can see all the texts, and instead messaged on Snapchat.

The girl told police that Meyer called her crying in August 2021 because he had "overstepped his bounds" and he was "too attached and too connected" to her. The girl told Meyer to "take a step back from caring" for her, and Meyer said "his wife agreed" that he had "overstepped his bounds" and shouldn't have further contact with her.

Meyer started out as the victim's bus driver. The complaint says since the two got along so well, the victim's parents asked Meyer to be her respite worker when she was in 8th grade. Meyer would talk to the victim on the phone every other day and would take her to school every day. The complaint says the victim has gone camping with Meyer's family, and the two have also spent the night alone at a hotel in Waukesha.

Meyer's wife told police the victim spent the night at their apartment on multiple occasions, and sometimes when she was not home. She was also concerned about them exchanging heart emojis.

In June 2023, the victim contacted authorities that she was ready to talk about what happened because she didn't want it happening to anyone else, the complaint says.

In the summer of 2022, the victim said Meyer gave her a pill and raped her at his house. Meyer allegedly wanted to get her pregnant. Meyer also said that "he would kill himself before any cops came and that he had guns in his house and that he would do anything in his power to either kill himself or the police."

When asked if she was sexually assaulted other times, she said "it happened too many times to count." Other incidents occurred at the First Student Bus Company and at a hotel, as well as after police raided Meyer's home. The victim also alleged Meyer made her watch porn in his bedroom.

When the victim did not want to comply, Meyer allegedly would threaten to hurt her. The complaint says he told her "if she told the police that he has done this to her that he would get a hold of her and hit her and dump her body somewhere."

Meyer's cash bond was set at $1,000,000 on Wednesday, July 12. He returns to court on Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted of all charges, Meyer faces a maximum of life in prison and a $400,000 fine.

Waukesha police say because Meyer was a bus driver, the department is investigating the possibility of other victims. If you believe you have been a victim, you are urged to contact the Waukesha Police Department at: (262) 524-3831.

f you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip