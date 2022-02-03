Police pursuit with stolen car ends in multi-vehicle crash near 76th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) said a police pursuit with stolen car ended in a multi-vehicle crash near 76th and Villard on Wednesday.

According to MPD, the pursuit began at 1:35 p.m. on the 6100 block of Capitol when an officer observed a reckless vehicle that was stolen in an armed robbery.

The officer attempted to stop the car, however, the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit began.

Police say the pursuit ended when the suspect drove through a red light and collided with another car near 76th and Villard.

The impact of the collision caused the vehicles to crash into several other vehicles.

The driver, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, was arrested. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police recovered a firearm from the suspect.

Two occupants of the suspect vehicle, as well as two drivers of other vehicles, were also transported to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip