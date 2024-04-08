Police presence returns to area where human remains were found Saturday

MILWAUKEE — For the third night in a row, Milwaukee Police searched the area near 30th and Lisbon and 31st and Galena after the discovery of a "human body part" on Friday and "unidentified human remains" on Saturday.

The police returned to the scene around 7 p.m. Sunday and began searching along the hill near a playground and along the train tracks.

TMJ4 saw both Milwaukee Police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on scene again Sunday during the investigation.

It's the same area where the family of missing 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson spent part of their weekend searching.

Sade's cousin called TMJ4 Sunday night after she said she found something new while searching the area. She said police came back to that area shortly after.

Police have not yet said why they were called to the scene Sunday. It's also still unclear if the "human body part" found Friday and the "unidentified human remains" found Saturday were connected.

These gruesome discoveries also come after a severed human leg was found in Cudahy on Tuesday, April 2. Law enforcement has not said whether they believe those remains are connected to the scenes in Milwaukee's Walnut Hill neighborhood either.

