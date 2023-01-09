Fond du Lac police chase: 100+ mph, spike strips used

FUND DU LAC, Wis. — A 15-year-old girl was among the young people who allegedly fled police in a stolen vehicle before driving over spike strips and getting arrested in the Fond du Lac area overnight.

According to a news release from the City of Fond du Lac, around 12:18 a.m. near Butler and Forest police tried to pull over a vehicle allegedly stolen from the Milwaukee area.

The driver of the vehicle instead drove off. Police say they reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. Officers used spike strips and stopped the vehicle near Rest Area 63 on I-41.

When the vehicle stopped, the driver got out and took off on foot. Officers chased the person and eventually arrested them. Two other passengers were taken into custody from the vehicle.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding, felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of resisting/obstructing, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on a charge of resisting/obstructing. The other passenger was a 15-year-old Milwaukee girl, who was entered as a runaway out of Milwaukee, according to Fund du Lac police.

