NEW BERLIN — Four drive-by shootings in Waukesha County over the past week have left residents on edge and prompted a multi-agency investigation.

The shootings began Saturday when three homes were hit in the City and Village of Waukesha, and one home was targeted in New Berlin. The New Berlin home was shot at again Monday morning, followed by another shooting Thursday night on Wisconsin Avenue in Waukesha.

Watch here: How you can assist a police investigation into a string of drive-by shootings in Waukesha County.

Police asking for the public's help following several drive-by shootings in Waukesha County

"It makes me like afraid honestly, cause like, like I said before, like this never happens and we also have to take into account like I got siblings, I got pets," a resident whose New Berlin home was targeted twice, said.

The man asked not to be identified.

The resident said he didn't hear the shots fired on Jan. 25 or when his home was hit again the following day.

TMJ4 News Bullet holes remain in one home in New Berlin that had two drive-by shootings this week

"It's just been kinda hectic," he said.

At the New Berlin home, the front door's glass is shattered with visible bullet holes in both the door and siding. Despite having several surveillance cameras around the property, the homeowners said the cameras weren't working during either shooting.

"Do you find this concerning that this has happened twice?" TMJ4's Jenna Rae asked the resident.

"A little yeah, I mean I think it'll be fine though, but even then just hearing it happening to so many other people around here too is bad news," he said.

New Berlin and Waukesha police are investigating all four incidents to determine if they're connected and identify those responsible.

"The fact that this has happened now several nights in the last week at various locations and various times but similar circumstances, is very uncommon type of incidents for this community and in our neighboring communities," Brad Polczynski, a New Berlin police captain, said.

TMJ4 News New Berlin Police say they're working around the clock to find the people responsible for the drive-by shootings

Police are calling the incidents reckless behavior and asking for community assistance.

"Keep your eyes and your ears open for any type of suspicious behavior, suspicious vehicles," Polczynski said. "We need the community to help us and if they see things that are out of place to please call us."

Authorities are also asking residents to check their surveillance cameras and Ring doorbells for any footage of the incidents. Police emphasize the importance of ensuring security cameras are charged and functioning properly.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

