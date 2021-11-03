Police: 16-year-old Sheboygan homicide suspect arrested in Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police say they arrested a 16-year-old homicide suspect on Wednesday.

Armani Jackson of Milwaukee fatally shot 16-year-old Kilek Mack of Sheboygan near the bus transfer point at 8th and Center on Friday, Oct. 29 after the two had gotten into a physical fight. Police say Jackson then fled the scene after the shooting.

Mack was transported to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee where he died from his injuries.

Police say they actively pursued leads and with the help of the Milwaukee Police Department were able to arrest Jackson in Milwaukee without incident.

Jackson has been charged with first degree intentional homicide. He has since been transported to the Sheboygan County Detention Facility.

Sheboygan police say a 36-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, both of Sheboygan, were also charged with aiding a felon. A 37-year-old Milwaukee woman was charged with obstructing, according to police.

