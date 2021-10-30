Sheboygan police seek suspect after man fatally shot near 8th and Center

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police are seeking a known suspect after a man was fatally shot near 8th and Center on Friday.

Police responded to a disturbance in the area around 2:45 p.m. Police say a physical disturbance broke out between two men who knew each other, resulting in the fatal shooting.

The victim, a Sheboygan man, was transported to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee where he later died from his injuries.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip