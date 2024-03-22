Watch Now
Plow crews working to clear roads after morning snowfall

We're still seeing snow coming down in much of our area. Plow crews are hard at work getting roads safe to drive on.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 13:10:36-04

We're still seeing snow come down in several parts of our area — including Waukesha County.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae stopped by Waukesha County's Highway Operations Center to see what progress crews there have made. Snow is still coming down there, leaving several inches on the ground.

Things are quiet at the Highway Operations Center — all the plow truck drivers are out on the road. They're expecting temperatures to drop pretty drastically overnight into the low 20s and even teens.

It's similar to what we saw in January — lots of snow in a short period of time followed by freezing temperatures. Crews want to make sure roads are prepared now to minimize ice and improve safety conditions ahead of the freeze.

Jenna will have an update from those plow crews at 5:00 p.m.

