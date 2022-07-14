MILWAUKEE — The fallout from overturning Roe v Wade continues. Today, Planned Parenthood will announce a new partnership with its clinics in Illinois.

They say, they want to help patients in Wisconsin access safe abortion care in Illinois, where the procedure remains legal.

It has taken some time for Planned Parenthood to speak out with a definite plan such as this since the Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v Wade. And now, leaders plan to announce the new partnership with Illinois at a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Out of 22 planned parenthood health centers, three provided abortion care: Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Madison.

But with the supreme court's decision, we now follow a state law established in 1849. That law criminalizes most abortions unless the doctors determine the mother's life is at risk.

Illinois Planned Parenthood leaders will share in this morning's news conference, how they plan to meet a Wisconsin patient's need for abortion care.

This could be helping women who want the procedure cross state lines into Illinois to get the procedure.

One question we may have is how they plan to navigate any legal issues which could come their way.

