Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to offer no-scalpel vasectomies

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) is expanding its reproductive health care services for men, now offering no-scalpel vasectomies.

According to PPWI, the service is in partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin. PPWI will begin offering the service on Feb. 16.

“Now more than ever, it is important to expand access to birth control options for men who are increasingly inquiring about and getting vasectomies after the U.S Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe,” said Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Patients can now book an appointment for the procedure, which will be offered at the PPWI Water Street Health Center, 435 S. Water Street in Milwaukee.

If you are interested in the procedure but want to learn more, you can book a consultation by calling 1-844-493-1052.

“Patients seeking vasectomy services may not regularly visit a primary care physician – let alone a urologist – and, thus, may have difficulty accessing this type of care. Planned Parenthood has long been a resource in the community when it comes to contraceptive care. We're proud to partner with them to increase access to this procedure for local patients seeking reproductive care,” said Dr. Jay Sandlow, Professor and Interim Chair of the Department of Urology at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

