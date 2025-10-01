MILWAUKEE — Planned Parenthood Wisconsin is no longer accepting abortion appointments as of Wednesday, following a federal appeals court decision that allowed part of President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill to take effect.

The ruling means any organization providing abortion care will have its Medicaid federal funding cut for now. Planned Parenthood, one of the state's largest abortion care providers, halted abortion appointments as of Wednesday.

In a press conference last week, the organization said it's working through the courts to resume services as soon as possible.

"We're all disappointed. We believe this is essential care, and we want as many providers as possible. 99% of the counties in Wisconsin don't have a provider, so yeah, we were pretty devastated," Jeanne Bissell said.

Bissell is the founder of the Rockford Family Planning Foundation. She founded the organization in 2022 after the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, making abortion illegal in Wisconsin once again.

Watch: Planned Parenthood no longer accepting abortion appointments, services in Wisconsin

Planned parenthood no longer accepting abortion appointments, services in Wisconsin

The foundation opened the Midwest Reproductive Health Clinic on the border in Rockford, Illinois.

"We wanted to be strategically located in northwest Illinois, which is close to both Illinois and Wisconsin," Bissell ADDED.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state's near-total abortion ban in July, allowing the service again.

Dan Miller, director of Pro-Life Wisconsin, said having the federal government step in is a temporary win.

"Initially very overjoyed," Miller said.

"Any money you can take away from Planned Parenthood or any abortion provider, especially if it's taxpayer funds, that's a very good thing, you're gonna save lives that way," Miller added.

Miller said Pro-Life Wisconsin

"We would like to see no abortion care in Wisconsin. We would like to see abortion end," Miller said.

Affiliated Medical Services and Care for All in Milwaukee still offer abortion care.

However, Bissell said they're anticipating an uptick in patients across the border.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error