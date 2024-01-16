Pewaukee teen PSA among finalists to encourage safe driving

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A Pewaukee teenager, a finalist in a regional video contest to promote safe driving, saw his script come to life with a professional production team.

Out of nearly a hundred entries from four states in the Midwest, Pewaukee High School junior Texas Maki was chosen as one of three finalists.

The National Road Safety Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on highways. Each year, the foundation holds a contest in which high school students submit their ideas for a public service announcement surrounding a topic. This year, the subject is passengers speaking up against unsafe driving.

The NRSF's director of operations Michelle Anderson said Maki's submission was "straight to the point" and relatable.

"I really think it is going to hit home with a lot of the people," Maki said.

The New York-based Alan Weiss Productions brings the top scripts to the screen.

"It was really exciting. I got nervous initially, but I'm kind of warming up to it," Maki stated.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death among teens, according to the NRSF and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The passenger has a right to say hey, this car needs to be driven more safely," Maki explained.

"I've been in a car where the driver is speeding much over the speed limit, and you feel helpless," said Landon Pungarcher, Maki's friend.

In Maki's story, he plays the speeding driver rushing to get somewhere. Pungarcher acts as a passenger building the courage to speak up.

Maki thinks it is a scenario that can make a lot of teenagers, including himself, feel timid.

"I think it's a really good issue to talk about, especially amongst teens. I've been in a few car crashes. I've seen a few car crashes. It can be a terrifying experience," Pungarcher said.

The videos will be posted to the Chicago Auto Show's Facebook page the week leading up to the show which starts February 9. The public can vote for their favorite on the Facebook page. Finalists will receive prize money.

The videos will air on a syndicated news program, also created by Alan Weiss Productions, and as part of NRSF's outreach.

"They have found more recently it's much better for teens to talk to teens. Teens will listen when the messages are from their peers versus when they come from adults," Alan Weiss Productions video producer Marilou Yacoub explained.

