Pewaukee native JJ Watt signs multi-year deal with CBS Sports as NFL analyst

j.j. watt, jj watt
Matt Patterson/AP
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is seen during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 11:57:36-04

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Former Badger and NFL player JJ Watt has secured a new job that keeps him on your television for a few Sundays a year!

Watt announced the news on Twitter Thursday... twice. Why? Because the first time he had a typo saying he got a job with CVS. The former tight end tweeted later clarifying and said, "I am extremely excited."

He said he's excited to, "talk a little NFL, talk a little life, have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on."

The news comes after Watt retired from the NFL last season as a three-time NFL defensive player of the year; the Texans’ first-round draft pick in 2011; the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017; a five-time first-team All-Pro; and twice the league leader in sacks.

"It really is a great opportunity and I am very much looking forward to it," Watt said of the new job.

Specific details on the new job have not been released but according to the NFL, Watt signed a multi-year deal which will begin in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

