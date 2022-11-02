People push for pedestrianizing Humboldt Park after 2 women and a baby are hit by drivers

MILWAUKEE — Keeping cars out of Humboldt Park. That's an option on the table after another person was hit by a car in the park in the last three days.

In the latest incident, Milwaukee Police say they tried to pull over a reckless driver, but she took off. Officers say she hit two cars before driving through the park's grass and intentionally hitting a pedestrian.

WATCH: In a video sent to us, you can see the driver going in circles barely missing people.

Driver flees from police in Humboldt Park

A 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody.

Just three days prior, Linda Scott and her son Carson Lay were trick-or-treating when a driver hit them and took off.

On a beautiful day, it's not uncommon to see Humboldt Park packed with families.

We spoke to many of them, including Cory Schneider, who say they're worried for their safety because of reckless driving.

"You can see people in a hurry," Schneider said.

Ryan Clancy is the Milwaukee County Supervisor for District 4 and oversees Humboldt Park.

TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked Clancy what needs to be done to ensure safety for park-goers.

"We need common sense traffic calming measures," Clancy said.

Measures like stopping vehicle traffic through the park. He believes that would stop people from using the road as a shortcut.

"I am for making this park pedestrian only," Clancy stated.

This is not a new idea and was done during the pandemic.

"It was pretty leisurely," Schneider said. "You didn't have to worry about cars zooming around you."

Many people support the idea of pedestrianizing the park, however, one person was concerned about accessibility issues due to her disability. This is something Clancy says is top of mind.

"We can block off parts while maintaining accessibility," he said.

Clancy said there is a budget amendment that will go before the finance committee on Friday morning. It would set aside about $300,000 for traffic calming measures at county parks. It goes before the full committee later this month.

