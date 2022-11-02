Driver arrested after leading police on pursuit through Humboldt Park, hitting pedestrian

MILWAUKEE — A woman was arrested after leading Milwaukee police on a pursuit through Humboldt Park and intentionally hitting a pedestrian on Monday, police said.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to the area of Euclid and Lenox around 5 p.m. for a complaint of reckless driving.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled from police at "low speeds." While fleeing from police, the driver struck a citizen vehicle and a police car.

The driver then drove over a curb onto the grassy area of Humboldt Park and intentionally struck a pedestrian, police said. The pedestrian, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman, was not injured.

Police broke the window of the suspect's car and took the driver, a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman, into custody. The arrest occurred in Humboldt Park.

First-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information on this or any other case is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

