People from around the world show up for Harley-Davidson Homecoming in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — People from all over the world cruised into day one of the Harley Davidson Homecoming in Milwaukee.

Once every five years, thousands of bikers hit the road and follow their hearts to Milwaukee the home of Harley.

Javier Jasso and his family rode up from Mexico City.

"The ambiance, the motorcycles, everything," Jasso said.

"It's 120th anniversary so it's something special," Regan King said with some of the 36 riders who traveled from the Philippines.

"We are really excited because the first time we saw how it looks the anniversary here in the States is so totally different than Europe," Ela Kedzior said.

Poland is home for Kedzior and her husband Greg.

Fifteen months ago the couple sent their Harley Davidson motorcycle to South America and started their journey to Milwaukee. While riding their bike the whole way the pair documents every adventure, including the bumps in the road, on social media under the name "Screw it. Let's ride!"

"Kind of a blog of information for the rider. We try to do something useful for the people," Greg said.

"We got a lot of stories. A lot of different situations. But most important in travel are the people," Ela said.

The Harley Davidson Homecoming lasts through Sunday.

