People across state prepare for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortion services Monday

MILWAUKEE — People across the state are preparing for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortion services Monday.

“Our teams are ready to be providing healthcare again and provide this service to Wisconsinites,” Analiese Eicher said.

Eicher is a communications consultant with Planned Parenthood. She said the response since they made the announcement Thursday has been overwhelming.

“We’ve received an incredibly positive response. Lots of phone calls and emails and social media comments. Just a lot of gratitude from folks across Wisconsin,” Eicher explained.

Eicher added that Planned Parenthood does already have appointments scheduled for Monday.

Services will be provided at the Water Street Health Center in Milwaukee, and the Madison East Health Center.

Planned Parenthood stopped abortion services in June of 2022 after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

They made the decision to resume those services, citing a recent order by a Dane County judge that said the 1849 law does not ban consensual abortions.

It’s a decision that’s disappointing for some groups, like the Wisconsin Right to Life (WRTL).

“It feels very heavy to know tomorrow we will wake up in a Wisconsin where abortions are once again being performed,” Gracie Skogman, the legislative chair for WRTL, said.

Skogman said the fight is not over, and that they are planning to bring pro-life bills in front of a Senate committee later this week.

Local pro-life groups in Milwaukee are also speaking out.

Matt Trewhella is the founder of Missionaries to the Preborn, an organization calling for the abolition of abortion. He said their group is planning to gather outside the Planned Parenthood on Water Street Monday.

“We will be there to speak up for the little ones that can’t speak up for themselves,” Trewhella said.

The group will also be visiting UW-campuses throughout the week to pass out literature and talk with students.

A pro-choice organization, Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee is also meeting Monday evening at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Leaders of the group say it’s a celebration.

“It made me tear up a little bit. It’s really exciting and the medical providers are being very brave by opening their doors,” Carly Kleine, the group’s outreach chair, said.

For people on either side of the issue, Monday marks a big day in this continued fight. Leaders of the varying groups said there is still much work to be done, and have events planned throughout the month.

Planned Parenthood said ahead of Monday, they have top security professionals and security measures in place to ensure the safety of their patients and staff.

