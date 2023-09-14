Planned Parenthood will resume abortion services in Wisconsin next week

MILWAUKEE — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume abortion care services beginning Monday, September 18th, the organization announced Thursday.

“With the recent confirmation from the Court that there is not an enforceable abortion ban in Wisconsin, our staff can now provide the full scope of sexual and reproductive health care to anyone in Wisconsin who needs it, no matter what," said Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Services will be provided at the Water Street Health Center in Milwaukee, and the Madison East Health Center.

“With patients and community as our central priority and driving force, we are eager to resume abortion services and provide this essential care to people in our State," Atkinson said.

Patients can begin booking appointments as soon as today. To schedule an appointment, call 844-493-1052 or visit ppwi.org.

“The ability to provide abortion services in Wisconsin again is crucial to being able to address the full scope of care for our patients,” said Dr. Allie Linton, Associate Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “Patients who walk through our doors can again know they will receive the comprehensive, high quality, nonjudgmental, and confidential reproductive care they deserve.”

Planned Parenthood stopped abortion services in June of 2022 after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip