Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Sheboygan

Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 04, 2023
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Sheboygan Tuesday, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

Very few details have been released about the crash but it happened Tuesday morning on Enterprise Drive.

The sheriff's office confirmed to TMJ4 News that one suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

