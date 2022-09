MILWAUKEE — A driver hit and killed a pedestrian near Teutonia and Roosevelt in Milwaukee Wednesday morning.

A TMJ4 News crew confirmed the death at the scene of the incident.

Authorities have not released any details. It remains unconfirmed if it is a hit-and-run and if the driver was arrested.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip