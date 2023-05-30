Pedestrian hit and injured by driver in Wauwatosa near 124st and Capitol, police say

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Another pedestrian was hit and injured, this time in Wauwatosa, according to police.

According to a statement from Wauwatosa Police, at around 9:33 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a pedestrian vs vehicle crash near N. 124 St. and W. Capitol Dr. The pedestrian was on Capitol Dr. trying to cross 124 St. when a driver struck the person.

The pedestrian was brought to the hospital with 'serious but non-life-threatening' injuries. The driver who hit them stayed at the scene and is cooperating. No citations have been issued, according to police.

Wauwatosa police statement:

At 9:33pm, officers responded for a pedestrian vs vehicle crash at the intersection of N 124 St/W Capitol Dr. The pedestrian was on W Capitol Dr attempting to cross N 124 St w/b and was struck by a vehicle traveling n/b on N 124 St. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The striking vehicle stayed on scene and the driver is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no citations have been issued.



This comes amid a number of other pedestrian crashes in the Milwaukee area.

A driver hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on Brady Street early Monday morning, according to police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the incident happened around 2 a.m. near Brady and Arlington.

According to MPD, a silver SUV struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead drove off. The pedestrian, identified as a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, was brought to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Officers are trying to track down the driver and their vehicle.

The Milwaukee Police Department said a pedestrian has died after he was involved in a hit-and-run Friday night.

Family have identified the victim as 25-year-old Tyler McKinley. He was a father of three and family described him as “kind-hearted” and “hardworking”. They set up a GoFundMe for the family here.

Police said the crash happened near W Armitage and W Fond Du Lac a little before midnight. A vehicle was traveling west on Fond Du Lac when MPD says the driver crashed into a pedestrian and drove off. He died at the scene.

The crash comes less than two weeks after five people were killed in a crash near 60th and Fond Du Lac, just a few blocks away.

Jeffrey McKinley is Tyler’s father. He told TMJ4 that he almost lost his girlfriend and her family in that crash.

